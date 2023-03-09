Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) 34.53% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw 7.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.59 or 21.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.86M. That closing price of SINT’s stock is at a discount of -2026.13% from its 52-week high price of $70.80 and is indicating a premium of 34.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 827.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.53%, in the last five days SINT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 6.2% to its value on the day. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.66% in past 5-day. Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) showed a performance of -56.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.30% in the current quarter and calculating 72.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 127.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $580k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $560k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $165k and $129k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 251.50% while estimating it to be 334.10% for the next quarter.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.87% institutions for Sintx Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Barclays Plc is the top institutional holder at SINT for having 13416.0 shares of worth $44675.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 3834.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12767.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5948.0 shares of worth $19806.0 or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3626.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12074.0 in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.