SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -4.11% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.41 trading at -$0.11 or -0.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.18B. That most recent trading price of S’s stock is at a discount of -178.0% from its 52-week high price of $42.84 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $12.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SentinelOne Inc. (S), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days S remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $15.41 price level, adding 7.28% to its value on the day. SentinelOne Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.60% in past 5-day. SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) showed a performance of -4.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -217.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.15% for stock’s current value.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SentinelOne Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.16% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.90% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 105.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.76 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $136.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $65.64 million and $78.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 90.10% while estimating it to be 74.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.25% institutions for SentinelOne Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at S for having 34.65 million shares of worth $885.56 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 16.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, which was holding about 19.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $485.64 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.05 million shares of worth $180.16 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $88.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.