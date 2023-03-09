SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Stock Has Fallen -5.82% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.01 or -1.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.55M. That most recent trading price of SPRC’s stock is at a discount of -884.51% from its 52-week high price of $6.99 and is indicating a premium of 14.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days SPRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 13.73% to its value on the day. SciSparc Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -5.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.58% in past 5-day. SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) showed a performance of -20.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59860.0 shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.84% institutions for SciSparc Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.