Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Could Really Rise To $3.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.01 or 3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.99M. That closing price of SNCE’s stock is at a discount of -2311.11% from its 52-week high price of $6.51 and is indicating a premium of 3.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 566.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.85%, in the last five days SNCE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/02/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 24.98% to its value on the day. Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.31% in past 5-day. Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) showed a performance of -56.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1011.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -270.37% for stock’s current value.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Science 37 Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.57% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.21 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $20.38 million and $18.69 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -30.30% while estimating it to be -16.70% for the next quarter.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.47% institutions for Science 37 Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNCE for having 19.81 million shares of worth $31.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 16.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.97 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.38 million shares of worth $2.01 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.