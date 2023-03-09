Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Rebounded 3.44% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 76.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.13 trading at $0.49 or 3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.03B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -275.15% from its 52-week high price of $56.76 and is indicating a premium of 3.44% from its 52-week low price of $14.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.93 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $15.13 price level, adding 14.71% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -25.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.62 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -190.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.75% for stock’s current value.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.82% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.60% in the current quarter and calculating -10.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,048.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $746.38 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $860.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $54 million and $95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,282.20% while estimating it to be 806.30% for the next quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.40% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $2.92 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 17.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 140.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.63 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 46.32 million shares of worth $1.52 billion or 5.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $752.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.