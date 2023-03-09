Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Drops -0.12 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.0 or -0.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.77M. That most recent trading price of QNRX’s stock is at a discount of -4831.58% from its 52-week high price of $28.11 and is indicating a premium of 24.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 657.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.62 in the current quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days QNRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 6.56% to its value on the day. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -59.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.95% in past 5-day. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) showed a performance of -73.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27030.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1128.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -250.88% for stock’s current value.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.08% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.86% institutions for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at QNRX for having 36630.0 shares of worth $81684.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 29865.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66598.0.