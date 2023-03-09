Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Is Now 41.03% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw 19.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at $0.1 or 7.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $917.23M. That closing price of OPEN’s stock is at a discount of -544.23% from its 52-week high price of $10.05 and is indicating a premium of 41.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.78 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.22%, in the last five days OPEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.56 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.42% in past 5-day. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) showed a performance of -34.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.37 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -541.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.9% for stock’s current value.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opendoor Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -77.17% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -169.00% in the current quarter and calculating -1,575.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 89.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.47 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $3.82 billion and $5.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -35.30% while estimating it to be -50.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -69.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.88% institutions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OPEN for having 63.03 million shares of worth $196.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 33.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.4 million shares of worth $47.64 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.78 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.