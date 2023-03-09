Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Are Up 32.64% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw 5.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at -$0.15 or -2.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.09B. That most recent trading price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -75.21% from its 52-week high price of $8.48 and is indicating a premium of 32.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.91%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 5.1% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 19.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.75% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of -1.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83.39 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.02% for stock’s current value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 250.00% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 171.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $635.9 million and $877.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 131.50% while estimating it to be 71.70% for the next quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.06% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 546.38 million shares of worth $2.4 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 415.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.83 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 44.37 million shares of worth $197.46 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.74 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $203.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.