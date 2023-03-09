Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Is Now -0.52% Below Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 10.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at -$0.01 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -511.86% from its 52-week high price of $11.87 and is indicating a discount of -0.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nikola Corporation (NKLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 11.82% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of -10.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.19% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -26.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 99.75 million shares which calculate 8.24 days to cover the short interests.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nikola Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.31% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.00% in the current quarter and calculating -71.40% decrease in the next quarter.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.13 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.59%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.37% institutions for Nikola Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 24.99 million shares of worth $87.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.78 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.66 million shares of worth $26.95 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.