NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -114.0%.

In recent trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at $0.07 or 1.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That most recent trading price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -64.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.56 and is indicating a premium of 15.25% from its 52-week low price of $3.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.78%, in the last five days NXE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 10.31% to its value on the day. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -9.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.68% in past 5-day. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) showed a performance of -12.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.9 million shares which calculate 6.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.56. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -114.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.75% for stock’s current value.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexGen Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.50% during past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.76% institutions for NexGen Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NXE for having 21.26 million shares of worth $85.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 10.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.35 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.71 million shares of worth $83.37 million or 4.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.73 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $43.21 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.