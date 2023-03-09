New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.12?

In recent trading session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw 3.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.12 trading at -$0.25 or -2.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.65B. That most recent trading price of NYCB’s stock is at a discount of -40.64% from its 52-week high price of $11.42 and is indicating a discount of -0.62% from its 52-week low price of $8.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.99%, in the last five days NYCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $8.12 price level, adding 6.99% to its value on the day. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) showed a performance of -19.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.89 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.13% while that of industry is -1.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.60% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $533.76 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $541.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $332 million and $359 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.80% while estimating it to be 50.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.30%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.16% institutions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NYCB for having 52.79 million shares of worth $450.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 44.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $377.9 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.0 million shares of worth $180.6 million or 4.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $112.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.