Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.02?

In last trading session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw 32.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.02 trading at -$0.09 or -2.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.08B. That closing price of LUMN’s stock is at a discount of -315.23% from its 52-week high price of $12.54 and is indicating a discount of -2.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.89%, in the last five days LUMN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.02 price level, adding 12.97% to its value on the day. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.50% in past 5-day. Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) showed a performance of -40.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 144.11 million shares which calculate 4.26 days to cover the short interests.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lumen Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.58% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.30% in the current quarter and calculating -145.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.73 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $4.68 billion and $4.61 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.30% while estimating it to be -20.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.80% during past 5 years.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.62% institutions for Lumen Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LUMN for having 118.38 million shares of worth $861.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 97.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $706.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30.96 million shares of worth $225.38 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $173.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.