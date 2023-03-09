Is My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), -933.06% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at -$0.32 or -20.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.46M. That most recent trading price of MYSZ’s stock is at a discount of -933.06% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a discount of -15.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52800.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For My Size Inc. (MYSZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.95%, in the last five days MYSZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 26.67% to its value on the day. My Size Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.46% in past 5-day. My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) showed a performance of -41.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29020.0 shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -147.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -147.93% for stock’s current value.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,426.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.94% institutions for My Size Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at MYSZ for having 1543.0 shares of worth $1882.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sandy Spring Bank, which was holding about 365.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $445.0.