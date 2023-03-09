Is Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) A Better Buy Than Others After A -91.54% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at -$0.07 or -8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.36M. That closing price of CPTN’s stock is at a discount of -1107.79% from its 52-week high price of $9.30 and is indicating a discount of -5.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.59%, in the last five days CPTN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/02/23 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 21.91% to its value on the day. Cepton Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.64% in past 5-day. Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) showed a performance of -39.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 million shares which calculate 9.62 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.32 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.45% institutions for Cepton Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CPTN for having 2.23 million shares of worth $4.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.75 million shares of worth $3.44 million or 1.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.