IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Has Risen By -6.47 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.06 trading at $0.12 or 2.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $957.45M. That closing price of IONQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -205.14% from its 52-week high price of $15.44 and is indicating a premium of 39.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.04. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IonQ Inc. (IONQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.43%, in the last five days IONQ remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $5.06 price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. IonQ Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 46.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.52% in past 5-day. IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) showed a performance of -6.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.6 million shares which calculate 6.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -137.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.38% for stockâ€™s current value.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -550.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 400.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.22 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.65 million and $1.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 95.40% while estimating it to be 86.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.66% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 36.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.16% institutions for IonQ Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONQ for having 26.35 million shares of worth $133.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.23% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.17 million shares of worth $21.12 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of companyâ€™s stock.