InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Climbs 77.20% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.06?

In recent trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$1.07 or -50.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.09M. That most recent trading price of NVIV’s stock is at a discount of -1199.06% from its 52-week high price of $13.77 and is indicating a discount of -51.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50210.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 67.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -50.23%, in the last five days NVIV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 50.93% to its value on the day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -54.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.79% in past 5-day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) showed a performance of -54.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28820.0 shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $937.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $937.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $937.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88343.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88343.4% for stock’s current value.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.70% institutions for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVIV for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.26 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 34714.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40268.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16946.0 shares of worth $19657.0 or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6821.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7912.0 in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.