How To Know If Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Is Expensive At $4.39.

In last trading session, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at $0.26 or 6.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $296.94M. That closing price of UIS’s stock is at a discount of -426.2% from its 52-week high price of $23.10 and is indicating a premium of 10.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 699.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.30%, in the last five days UIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $4.39 price level, adding 12.02% to its value on the day. Unisys Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.97% in past 5-day. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) showed a performance of -21.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.97 million shares which calculate 4.74 days to cover the short interests.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -162.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $482.93 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $471.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $446.7 million and $515 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be -8.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.32% institutions for Unisys Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UIS for having 11.65 million shares of worth $51.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 17.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.09 million shares of worth $22.35 million or 7.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.93 million in the company or a holder of 5.02% of company’s stock.