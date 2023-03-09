How To Know If Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Is Expensive At $2.04.

In recent trading session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw 4.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.04 trading at -$0.08 or -4.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.83B. That most recent trading price of LU’s stock is at a discount of -245.59% from its 52-week high price of $7.05 and is indicating a premium of 38.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.01%, in the last five days LU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $2.04 price level, adding 16.73% to its value on the day. Lufax Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of 4.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.03% in past 5-day. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) showed a performance of -28.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.75 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1893.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -374.02% for stock’s current value.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lufax Holding Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.45% while that of industry is -3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -84.20% in the current quarter and calculating -70.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.82 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.48 billion and $2.73 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.80% while estimating it to be -18.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.10%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.19% institutions for Lufax Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LU for having 37.49 million shares of worth $95.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which was holding about 28.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.16 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.37 million shares of worth $66.99 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.