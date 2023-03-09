How To Know If Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw 8.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.03 or -14.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.33M. That closing price of BSFC’s stock is at a discount of -1477.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.61%, in the last five days BSFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 25.77% to its value on the day. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s shares saw a change of -55.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.75% in past 5-day. Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) showed a performance of -49.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45770.0 shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.52 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.63 million and $5.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 177.10% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.89% institutions for Blue Star Foods Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.