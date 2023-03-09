Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Share Price Rebounds 33.33% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at $0.02 or 5.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.92M. That most recent trading price of HSDT’s stock is at a discount of -1190.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 689.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.63%, in the last five days HSDT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 6.37% to its value on the day. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.48% in past 5-day. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) showed a performance of -14.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.33% for stock’s current value.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.29% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.10% in the current quarter and calculating 87.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $390k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $258k and $190k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.80% while estimating it to be 105.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.80% during past 5 years.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.56% institutions for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HSDT for having 0.26 million shares of worth $76588.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47864.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10204.0 shares of worth $3060.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3762.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1128.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.