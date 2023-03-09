Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) Declines -49.80% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $3.90 Price?

In last trading session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw 3.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.90 trading at $0.02 or 0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.65M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -842.31% from its 52-week high price of $36.75 and is indicating a premium of 92.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.52%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.90 price level, adding 18.24% to its value on the day. Genius Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 1080.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 60.49% in past 5-day. Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -44.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -392.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -392.31% for stock’s current value.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.51% institutions for Genius Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.