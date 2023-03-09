fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Drops -6.67% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw 6.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.02 or -1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $354.40M. That closing price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -389.88% from its 52-week high price of $8.23 and is indicating a premium of 4.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.67% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of -42.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.71 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that fuboTV Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.47% while that of industry is -11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.60% in the current quarter and calculating 36.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $285.54 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $304.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $231.06 million and $242.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.60% while estimating it to be 25.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.90% during past 5 years.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.75% institutions for fuboTV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FUBO for having 16.36 million shares of worth $58.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 34.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 28.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.88 million shares of worth $17.33 million or 10.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.43 million in the company or a holder of 9.00% of company’s stock.