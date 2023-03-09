DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Up 6.88% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.26?

In last trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 8.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.58 trading at $0.22 or 1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.63B. That closing price of DKNG’s stock is at a discount of -10.42% from its 52-week high price of $21.62 and is indicating a premium of 50.1% from its 52-week low price of $9.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $19.58 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.88% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 15.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.68 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DraftKings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.49% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.30% in the current quarter and calculating 29.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $797.17 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $652.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $473.32 million and $417.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 68.40% while estimating it to be 56.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.40%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.03% institutions for DraftKings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DKNG for having 34.63 million shares of worth $524.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 25.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $285.12 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.52 million shares of worth $188.14 million or 3.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $172.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.