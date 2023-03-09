Does Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Look Expensive At $0.38? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.07 or 22.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.50M. That closing price of LABP’s stock is at a discount of -405.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.92 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.50%, in the last five days LABP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/02/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 7.32% to its value on the day. Landos Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.85% in past 5-day. Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) showed a performance of -2.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -426.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 73.68% for stock’s current value.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Landos Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.92% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.60% in the current quarter and calculating 21.60% increase in the next quarter.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.26% institutions for Landos Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LABP for having 14.87 million shares of worth $9.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 36.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 3.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.58 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $96850.0 or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $95668.0 in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.