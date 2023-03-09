Do You Like AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) At $8.31?

In recent trading session, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.31 trading at -$0.01 or -0.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.54B. That most recent trading price of HKD’s stock is at a discount of -30649.7% from its 52-week high price of $2555.30 and is indicating a premium of 8.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.13%, in the last five days HKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $8.31 price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. AMTD Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.39% in past 5-day. AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) showed a performance of -13.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.13% institutions for AMTD Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at HKD for having 4904.0 shares of worth $49040.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.