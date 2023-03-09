Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Has Reached A Distance Of 49.93% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 15.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.01 trading at $1.12 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.40B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -228.19% from its 52-week high price of $206.79 and is indicating a premium of 49.93% from its 52-week low price of $31.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $63.01 price level, adding 9.75% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 78.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.57% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of -15.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.57 million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coinbase Global Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.60% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $434.61k and $434.61k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -56.30% while estimating it to be -56.30% for the next quarter.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.31% institutions for Coinbase Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COIN for having 12.79 million shares of worth $824.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., which was holding about 10.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $700.64 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.78 million shares of worth $204.7 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $271.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.