Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Has Reached A Distance Of 24.88% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) saw 3.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.95 trading at -$1.16 or -7.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.73B. That most recent trading price of CWAN’s stock is at a discount of -51.84% from its 52-week high price of $22.70 and is indicating a premium of 24.88% from its 52-week low price of $11.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 438.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.20%, in the last five days CWAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $14.95 price level, adding 12.21% to its value on the day. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.56% in past 5-day. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) showed a performance of -23.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.08 million shares which calculate 8.27 days to cover the short interests.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.74% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.41 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $84.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $69.76 million and $70.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.30% while estimating it to be 19.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

CWAN Dividends

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 163.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 165.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 163.91% institutions for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at CWAN for having 33.22 million shares of worth $557.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 56.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, which was holding about 9.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $162.46 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.08 million shares of worth $66.46 million or 6.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $42.98 million in the company or a holder of 4.32% of company’s stock.