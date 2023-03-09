Buy, Sell Or Hold Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) At $2.34?

In last trading session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.03 or 1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $285.36M. That closing price of ORGO’s stock is at a discount of -284.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 803.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.30%, in the last five days ORGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $2.34 price level, adding 20.14% to its value on the day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.63% in past 5-day. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) showed a performance of -16.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.75 million shares which calculate 7.43 days to cover the short interests.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $122.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $128.56 million and $98.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% while estimating it to be 11.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.41%.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.10% institutions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORGO for having 10.54 million shares of worth $34.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 6.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.02 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.31 million shares of worth $14.28 million or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.