Buy, Sell Or Hold Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) At $5.11?

In last trading session, Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.11 trading at -$0.2 or -3.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.65M. That closing price of OPRT’s stock is at a discount of -191.78% from its 52-week high price of $14.91 and is indicating a premium of 21.14% from its 52-week low price of $4.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.77%, in the last five days OPRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $5.11 price level, adding 17.18% to its value on the day. Oportun Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.12% in past 5-day. Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) showed a performance of -30.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 5.74 days to cover the short interests.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oportun Financial Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.46% while that of industry is -3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -69.50% in the current quarter and calculating -76.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 79.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $259.45 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $160.53 million and $214.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 61.60% while estimating it to be 28.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 198.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.80%.

OPRT Dividends

Oportun Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.27% institutions for Oportun Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPRT for having 3.41 million shares of worth $14.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.23 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $7.79 million or 5.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.