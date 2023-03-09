Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 20.98% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.12 or 23.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.07M. That most recent trading price of BPTS’s stock is at a discount of -441.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.36 and is indicating a premium of 43.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 798.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.40%, in the last five days BPTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 11.43% to its value on the day. Biophytis S.A.’s shares saw a change of 56.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.72% in past 5-day. Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) showed a performance of 20.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91450.0 shares which calculate 4.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2319.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -267.74% for stock’s current value.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Biophytis S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.08% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.10% during past 5 years.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for Biophytis S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BPTS for having 23514.0 shares of worth $14063.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 16887.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10100.0.