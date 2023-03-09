Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Up 42.60% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.14 or 9.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $254.85M. That closing price of AVAH’s stock is at a discount of -277.36% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 57.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 372.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.66%, in the last five days AVAH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 22.44% to its value on the day. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 103.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.40% in past 5-day. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) showed a performance of 42.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 million shares which calculate 4.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -151.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 46.54% for stock’s current value.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -95.24% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -120.00% in the current quarter and calculating -150.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $448.16 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $454.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $414.07 million and $450.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.20% while estimating it to be 0.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -116.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.23%.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.25% institutions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVAH for having 81.6 million shares of worth $122.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 43.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, which was holding about 48.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 26.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.95 million.

On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $4.63 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.