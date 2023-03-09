Analysts Say That Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Is Likely To Make It To $30.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 4.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.61 trading at -$0.19 or -1.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.58B. That most recent trading price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -321.02% from its 52-week high price of $40.46 and is indicating a premium of 0.94% from its 52-week low price of $9.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyft Inc. (LYFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 32 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $9.61 price level, adding 5.97% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.75% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -46.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.29 million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -212.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.75% for stock’s current value.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.00% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $875.58 million and $990.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.80% while estimating it to be 18.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.20% during past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.05% institutions for Lyft Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 51.61 million shares of worth $679.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $346.36 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.34 million shares of worth $213.15 million or 5.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $114.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.