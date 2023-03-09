Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Down Almost -20.99% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.06 trading at $0.1 or 1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $880.09M. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -188.61% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 10.73% from its 52-week low price of $5.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.68%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/02/23 when the stock touched $6.06 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.42% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of -20.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.41 million shares which calculate 16.72 days to cover the short interests.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.78% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.60% in the current quarter and calculating -23.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -99.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60k for the same. Company posted $51k and $61k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.33% institutions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TPG GP A, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 18.72 million shares of worth $202.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.7 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.24 million shares of worth $45.55 million or 5.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $33.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.68% of company’s stock.