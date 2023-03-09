After A -38.49% Fall This Year Is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at -$0.05 or -3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.44M. That closing price of TCRR’s stock is at a discount of -150.32% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 47.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.13%, in the last five days TCRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 16.22% to its value on the day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.09% in past 5-day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) showed a performance of 9.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 4.07 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.91% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.70% in the current quarter and calculating 1.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.30% institutions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCRR for having 4.05 million shares of worth $7.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $1.77 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.