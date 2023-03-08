ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the last trade at $21.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -321.78% off its 52-week high price of $91.23 and 24.97% above the 52-week low of $16.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 million shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ZIM stock price touched $21.63 or saw a rise of 10.91%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved 25.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -5.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.59%, compared to -7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.50% and -96.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.11 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.47 billion and $3.72 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.00% for the current quarter and -52.50% for the next.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 30.05 at a share yield of 138.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.16% with a share float percentage of 48.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 3.88 million shares worth more than $91.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.99 million and represent 2.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $7.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $8.39 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.