Will The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 13.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.87B, closed the last trade at $60.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The KO stock price is -11.98% off its 52-week high price of $67.20 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $54.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.04 million shares.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the KO stock price touched $60.01 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, The Coca-Cola Company shares have moved -5.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have changed 0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.32% from current levels.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Coca-Cola Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.84%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.02 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.47 billion and $10.5 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.80% for the current quarter and 1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.07%.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 3.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.57% with a share float percentage of 72.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Coca-Cola Company having a total of 3,581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400.0 million shares worth more than $22.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 363.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.35 billion and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 116.16 million shares of worth $6.51 billion while later fund manager owns 88.23 million shares of worth $4.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.