Will Current Price Volatility Hamper KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Future Potential?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 6.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.00B, closed the last trade at $18.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -14.25% off its 52-week high price of $21.08 and 60.38% above the 52-week low of $7.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.01 million shares.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BEKE stock price touched $18.45 or saw a rise of 10.61%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved 32.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.33%, compared to -6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.33 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.60% for the current quarter and 17.70% for the next.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 31 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.06% with a share float percentage of 43.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.28 million shares worth more than $670.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 30.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $542.06 million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 17.31 million shares of worth $303.23 million while later fund manager owns 10.37 million shares of worth $175.38 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.