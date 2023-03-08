Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Future Potential?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $905.62M, closed the last trade at $4.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.85% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -95.26% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 9.26% above the 52-week low of $4.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Sporting -2.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the CLNE stock price touched $4.43 or saw a rise of 15.94%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have moved -14.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed -24.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -396.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.15% from current levels.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -500.00%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.12 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $83.5 million and $97.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.10% for the current quarter and 9.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 39.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.41% with a share float percentage of 61.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.07 million shares worth more than $57.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company, with the holding of over 11.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.27 million and represent 5.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 6.42 million shares of worth $28.43 million while later fund manager owns 5.03 million shares of worth $22.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.