Why Should You Consider Adding Proterra Inc. (PTRA) To Your Portfolio?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $795.97M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -5.82% during that session. The PTRA stock price is -154.6% off its 52-week high price of $8.02 and -5.71% below the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Sporting -5.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the PTRA stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 26.06%. Year-to-date, Proterra Inc. shares have moved -16.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) have changed -43.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.56.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Proterra Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.96%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and 8.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.85 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $68.41 million and $58.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.00% for the current quarter and 73.80% for the next.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.47% with a share float percentage of 72.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Proterra Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 30.69 million shares worth more than $96.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 13.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.3 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 6.1 million shares of worth $19.25 million while later fund manager owns 5.14 million shares of worth $16.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.