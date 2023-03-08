Why Should You Consider Adding Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) To Your Portfolio?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 9.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.37B, closed the last trade at $55.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The DVN stock price is -40.6% off its 52-week high price of $77.37 and 14.57% above the 52-week low of $47.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.66 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Sporting -2.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the DVN stock price touched $55.03 or saw a rise of 3.68%. Year-to-date, Devon Energy Corporation shares have moved -10.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) have changed -9.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Devon Energy Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.76%, compared to -9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.60% and -3.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.46 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.27 billion and $3.81 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and 11.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 94.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 118.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.12%.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.37 at a share yield of 7.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.86% with a share float percentage of 81.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Devon Energy Corporation having a total of 1,631 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 77.17 million shares worth more than $4.64 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 57.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 billion and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 19.53 million shares of worth $1.17 billion while later fund manager owns 18.91 million shares of worth $1.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.