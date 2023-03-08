Why Should You Consider Adding Atlas Corp. (ATCO) To Your Portfolio?

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33B, closed the recent trade at $15.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The ATCO stock price is -1.49% off its 52-week high price of $15.63 and 34.29% above the 52-week low of $10.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ATCO stock price touched $15.40 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Atlas Corp. shares have moved 0.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.50 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.65% from the levels at last check today.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atlas Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.99%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.60% and 11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $441.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $460.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $408.1 million and $413.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.30% for the current quarter and 11.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 151.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

ATCO Dividends

Atlas Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 3.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.06% with a share float percentage of 87.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlas Corp. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 125.08 million shares worth more than $1.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 50.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TIG Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.19 million and represent 2.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Arbitrage Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 1.61 million shares of worth $24.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $15.21 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.