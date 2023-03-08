Why Should You Add Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) To Your Portfolio?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has a beta value of -1.64 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.56M, closed the last trade at $18.81 per share which meant it lost -$3.53 on the day or -15.80% during that session. The KALA stock price is -415.68% off its 52-week high price of $97.00 and 81.18% above the 52-week low of $3.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$5.42.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Sporting -15.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the KALA stock price touched $18.81 or saw a rise of 19.79%. Year-to-date, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -50.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 85.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have changed 7.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.33% from current levels.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.28%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.90% and 72.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -9.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.90%.

KALA Dividends

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.27% with a share float percentage of 26.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 76813.0 shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 75696.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 12358.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 10174.0 shares of worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.