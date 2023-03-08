Why Should You Add Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) To Your Portfolio?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.52M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The GROV stock price is -2132.14% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 67.86% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the GROV stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares have moved 40.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) have changed 22.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.57% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $78 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.23% with a share float percentage of 40.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sculptor Capital Lp with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $20.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sculptor Capital Lp held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 4.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.48 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $1.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.