Why Should We Buy Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) Stock?

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.59M, closed the recent trade at $1.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -36.84% during that session. The MIRO stock price is -239.1% off its 52-week high price of $5.29 and -29.49% below the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13220.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) trade information

Sporting -36.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the MIRO stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 44.09%. Year-to-date, Miromatrix Medical Inc. shares have moved -47.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -43.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) have changed -50.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1053.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -476.92% from the levels at last check today.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Miromatrix Medical Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.63%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.40% and -11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.70%.

MIRO Dividends

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.07% with a share float percentage of 22.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Miromatrix Medical Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 0.85 million shares worth more than $2.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Gagnon Securities, LLC held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.26 million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $1.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.