Why Should We Buy Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 8.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.47B, closed the last trade at $25.87 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The CTRA stock price is -36.26% off its 52-week high price of $35.25 and 19.29% above the 52-week low of $20.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.34 million shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the CTRA stock price touched $25.87 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Coterra Energy Inc. shares have moved 5.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have changed 6.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.09% from current levels.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coterra Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.49%, compared to -9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.70% and -22.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 157.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.12 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.23 billion and $1.68 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.60% for the current quarter and 12.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 79.40% over the past 5 years.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 3.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.57% with a share float percentage of 96.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coterra Energy Inc. having a total of 1,112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.89 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 79.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 billion and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 22.81 million shares of worth $560.46 million while later fund manager owns 22.51 million shares of worth $587.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.