Why Should Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Be In Your Portfolio?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.46M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 44.91% during that session. The MFH stock price is -163.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 58.91% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22160.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.02K shares.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Sporting 44.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the MFH stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 27.53%. Year-to-date, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares have moved 3.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) have changed 23.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 29150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.90% over the past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 14441.0 shares worth more than $12274.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oppenheimer & Company Inc., with the holding of over 12500.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13967.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 11191.0 shares of worth $8977.0 while later fund manager owns 4957.0 shares of worth $5538.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.