Why Invest In Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.20B, closed the recent trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The CIG stock price is -20.49% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 14.63% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.03 million shares.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the CIG stock price touched $2.05. Year-to-date, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have moved 0.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have changed -4.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.40% over the past 5 years.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.37 at a share yield of 18.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.50% with a share float percentage of 18.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 89.25 million shares worth more than $180.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 44.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.54 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 6.77 million shares of worth $14.83 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $9.82 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.