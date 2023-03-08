Why Do You Need To Add Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) To Your Portfolio?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $807.00M, closed the recent trade at $25.78 per share which meant it gained $7.03 on the day or 37.49% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -8.57% off its 52-week high price of $27.99 and 65.67% above the 52-week low of $8.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting 37.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the MAXN stock price touched $25.78 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 60.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed 19.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.54% from the levels at last check today.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.75%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.80% and 31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $315.7 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $221.48 million and $223.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.50% for the current quarter and 38.80% for the next.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.06% with a share float percentage of 77.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.17 million shares worth more than $51.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.32 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $18.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $9.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.