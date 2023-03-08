Why Do Investors Buy Stock In AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.89M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -10.11% during that session. The AQB stock price is -259.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 12.12% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 362.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Sporting -10.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the AQB stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares have moved -13.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have changed -40.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.69.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 199.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $830k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $418k and $963k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.60% for the current quarter and 35.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.40% over the past 5 years.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.47% with a share float percentage of 32.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AquaBounty Technologies Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 5.29 million shares worth more than $4.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Third Security, LLC held 7.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.05 million and represent 3.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $1.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.