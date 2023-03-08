Why Buy Stock In Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)?

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.65M, closed the last trade at $12.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.59 on the day or -11.24% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -982.8% off its 52-week high price of $136.00 and 31.93% above the 52-week low of $8.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Sporting -11.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LUNR stock price touched $12.56 or saw a rise of 40.75%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc. shares have moved 25.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 37.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.46% from current levels.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.62% over the past 6 months.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.